Wendy Shay donates to Weija Leprosarium; Fella Makafui, others storm birthday party

Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay just turned a new age a few days ago and marked it with a birthday party and a donation to the Weija Leprosarium.

As part of the celebration, the award-winning musician paid a visit to the Weija Leprosarium to celebrate with them and shared a video of her visit on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

Unlike many people who share lovely photos on social media when celebrating their birthdays, the musicians just made a post and in the post, she revealed that it was her birthday, however, she is not bothered.

Making the post, she wrote;

“It’s my birthday n I don’t care

She also did well to gather a few friends and family for a simple birthday party which had Fella Makafui, Bullet, among other celebs in attendance.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!