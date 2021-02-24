Top Stories

Wendy Shay donates to Weija Leprosarium; Fella Makafui, others storm birthday party

She jovially fraternized with the patients as they sang her a Happy Birthday song

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
Wendy Shay donates to Weija Leprosarium; Fella Makafui, others storm birthday party
Wendy Shay donates to Weija Leprosarium; Fella Makafui, others storm birthday party Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Twitter

Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay just turned a new age a few days ago and marked it with a birthday party and a donation to the Weija Leprosarium.

As part of the celebration, the award-winning musician paid a visit to the Weija Leprosarium to celebrate with them and shared a video of her visit on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

Unlike many people who share lovely photos on social media when celebrating their birthdays, the musicians just made a post and in the post, she revealed that it was her birthday, however, she is not bothered.

Making the post, she wrote;

“It’s my birthday n I don’t care 

She also did well to gather a few friends and family for a simple birthday party which had Fella Makafui, Bullet, among other celebs in attendance.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale out with 3rd diss track to Charterhouse's VGMA board and it's intense!

Shatta Wale out with 4th diss track to Charterhouse’s VGMA board and it’s intense!

5 days ago
Audio: John 8:7 by Ebony & Wendy Shay

Audio: John 8:7 by Ebony & Wendy Shay

5 days ago
Mentally challenged man of "Mona Mo Bl33" fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon's 'Hustlers Anthem'

Mentally challenged man of “Mona Mo Bl33” fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon’s ‘Hustlers Anthem’

6 days ago
Ghana's Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

Ghana’s Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker