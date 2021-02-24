GuruNKZ goes haywire on Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty, Don, Mercury & Avio for siding with Kuami Eugene

NKZ Music head honcho, Guru has called out some top presenters at the Accra based Hitz FM for supporting Kumai Eugene over him self in their ongoing beef.

The ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hit maker lighted up social media and the Ghanaian media last Friday when he released his song titled ‘Who Born Dog’ which is actually a diss song to Highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Guru said he can’t be explaining himself again and again whiles the likes of Andy Dosty, Don, Mercury Quaye and Avio has already made up their minds to support Kuami Eugene in this their ongoing beef.

I use to respect certain people but from today the beast you are creating

go come after u sooooooon

You fink it’s cool to mock someone Cox You don’t support his camp Cox das where u Dey Rep #whoborndog is a masterpiece and i love my fans and how dem Dey show me love thanks Nkz — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) February 24, 2021

He further insinuated that the ‘beast’, probably referring to Kuami Eugene, that they were creating would soon turn around to hunt them down soon when he reaches the apex of his career and has no respect for anyone including them.

Media house wey e Dey do PR give one label

U guys helping to ridicule your own hmm just for a favor or wot

Don’t worry we all dey here

The street will be the judge not fanfoolers — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) February 24, 2021

I won’t explain myself again

If you don’t get it

Go and burn the sea

Now i come know my stand for our industry especially Hitzfm

Andy Dosty ,Don , Mercury Quaye, Avio since you guys take your stand no problem 👌🏾rem de tin go turn

Trust me — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) February 24, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!