Top Stories

Even Chris Brown danced to ‘One Corner’ yet they snubbed me; I won’t be part of 2021 VGMA – Patapaa

Patapaa still vexed from his 2018 snub!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Even Chris Brown danced to 'One Corner' yet they snubbed me; I won't be part of 2021 VGMA - Patapaa
Even Chris Brown danced to 'One Corner' yet they snubbed me; I won't be part of 2021 VGMA - Patapaa Photo Credit: Patapaa/Facebook

Hitmaking enigma, Patapaa Amisty has bemoaned VGMA’s way of treating rising artistes and hence, stated that he won’t be part of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Patapaa has not gotten over the decision of the organisers of the award to overlook his “One Corner” hit song for the Most Popular Song of the Year at the 2018 VGMA.

According to Patapaa who recently tied the knot with his longtime German girlfriend, he would not be part of the awards in the foreseeable future till Charterhouse, organizers of the awards change their approach of awarding thriving musicians.

“The idea of awarding musicians is not something bad and the VGMA had been in existence for a very long time.

“I’m still not happy about the disappointment back in 2018 after my ‘One Corner’ hit song failed to win an award despite its positive impact on the global stage. I have decided not to partake in the awards scheme but I wish them well and urge them to do the right things,’’ he told GNA Entertainment.

Patapaa was also unhappy over recent comments by Shatta Wale who sarcastically labelled him as an underground artiste.

“I was very shocked when I was labelled an underground artiste considering my impressive records.

“My songs are played globally and have appeared on some big international platforms with some American musicians like Chris Brown dancing to it and for me, no musician in Ghana can match this record,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale out with 3rd diss track to Charterhouse's VGMA board and it's intense!

Shatta Wale out with 4th diss track to Charterhouse’s VGMA board and it’s intense!

5 days ago
Mentally challenged man of "Mona Mo Bl33" fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon's 'Hustlers Anthem'

Mentally challenged man of “Mona Mo Bl33” fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon’s ‘Hustlers Anthem’

6 days ago
Ghana's Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

Ghana’s Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

6 days ago
#IfTheySoDesire: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Hammer and Bulldog piss on VGMA ban lift

#IfTheySoDesire: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Hammer and Bulldog piss on VGMA ban lift

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker