Popcaan “entertained” by the Shatta Wale-Samini beef; 1Don & 1King react!

Popcaan "entertained" by the Shatta Wale-Samini beef; 1Don reacts

Popular Jamaican Dancehall A-lister, Popcaan has revealed how he has derived entertainment from the ongoing “beef” between two of the frontrunners in Ghanaian dancehall, Samini, and Shatta Wale.

Reacting to the beef, Popcaan revealed that he is enjoying what the two musicians are doing to themselves on Twitter.

He said that his morning has been a very entertaining one upon seeing the two artists throwing shots at each other on the microblogging platform.

He wrote; My entertainment is from Ghana this morning SM VS HIGHGRADE?? Chubble

Well, Shatta Wale replied to the Unruly boss for disturbing him this morning, adding that they will soon enter the studio and finish it there.

‘Jamaica is even awake with these disturbances ,sorry unruly boss for disturbing you this morning.. we apologize for disturbing your sleep my king’, Shatta Wale replied.

Samini has also equally replied Popcaan as he tweeted,

Fans should expect some dope diss songs from the two musicians anytime soon.

