‘Money’ advices youths to save & cater for family; not engage in ‘Sakawa’ – Kweku Flick

As addictive as his monster hit single ‘Money’ is, Andy Osei Sarfo aka Kweku Flick has come out debunk public domain perceptions that his song is an energizer for cyber fraud.

The Kumerican superstar, has explained on Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye that his song isn’t an inspiration for those who are engaged in cyber fraud and sakawa.

Talking about his breakthrough Hip-Hop song ‘Money’ on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Kweku Flick reiterated the need to diligently listen to the pieces of advice in the song interlaced with a good, positive message carefully tailored for the youth.

“I would say that the ‘Money’ song I did, though we do crave for more money, whilst enjoying the banger, listen carefully to the pieces of advice in the song as well,” he said.

“I said a lot of things in the song that when you get money, you don’t need to use it aimlessly. You have to use the money to cater for your family and do well to develop the habit of saving,” he added on the show.

He continued “Even if you’d spend your money lavishly, there is the need to save in order not to find yourself fixed up in a quagmire of hardships in the near future.”

“So we want money but it’s not as if I’m encouraging the youth to venture into cyber fraud, sakawa, or unscrupulous means to make that money I’m talking about, it’s really good message filled with positivity that I’m giving out to the teeming youth out there in every corner of Ghana who enjoy my song,” he concluded.

