Shatta Wale’s bank account receives a ‘Lift’ after fan dashed him GHS 20,000

Shatta Wale's bank account receives a 'Lift' after fan dashed him GHS 20,000

The song which was released to punish the organizers of VGMA and Charter House has turned out to be the favourite of the people.

According to Shatta Wale, the song has earned him a cool Ghc 20K from a fan who is so much in love with the song.

He released the song a few days after the VGMA board released a press statement that they have lifted the ban placed on him and Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale claims he does not need the ban lifting because he is doing great without them.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote;

A fan just sent me 20k ghc for my new song “LIFT”

