Top Stories

It’s a vibe! Copta & King Joey spew dope visuals for latest joint; 10 Up

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
It's a vibe! Copta & King Joey spew dope visuals for latest joint; 10 Up
It's a vibe! Copta & King Joey spew dope visuals for latest joint; 10 Up Photo Credit: Copta & King Joey

Ghanaian trap duo, Copta & King Joey kick off 2021 with new a single ‘10 Up’ featuring La Même Gang member and Labadi Music head honcho, $pacely with production courtesy, Moor Sound.

Along with the single comes a high-energy music video directed by SP, where the rappers trade turns in the spotlight. Listen here.

They lament about their past street-related situations asking the single most important question, ‘’tell me one time I no 10 up’’.

This may be a look into what we can expect from Copta & King Joey 2021, straight bars and big productions to nod your head to.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker