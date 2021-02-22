It’s a vibe! Copta & King Joey spew dope visuals for latest joint; 10 Up

Ghanaian trap duo, Copta & King Joey kick off 2021 with new a single ‘10 Up’ featuring La Même Gang member and Labadi Music head honcho, $pacely with production courtesy, Moor Sound.

Along with the single comes a high-energy music video directed by SP, where the rappers trade turns in the spotlight. Listen here.

They lament about their past street-related situations asking the single most important question, ‘’tell me one time I no 10 up’’.

This may be a look into what we can expect from Copta & King Joey 2021, straight bars and big productions to nod your head to.

