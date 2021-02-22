Top Stories

If I’m not crowned Artiste of the Year, they’ve been unfair to me, I worked magic in 2020 – KiDi

From Say Cheese, to Enjoyment, to Spiritual, think he deserves the crown?

It’s the season of award schemes and Ghana’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ KiDi has laid claim on the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ spot across all awards schemes especially 3Music and VGMA.

One of the best and most consistent Ghanaian artistes of the present generation, KiDi has told Kastle FM that it will be unfair if he doesn’t win the Artiste of the Year award in both the 3Music and VGMAs.

“We have a lot of award schemes in Ghana with the likes of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and 3Music Awards. Already 3Music Awards nominations are out and if you look through you’d find my name in a lot categories including Artiste of the year,” he remarked.

He added “So when you work so hard and your works are being appreciated, award boards think through and put your name up for you to be awarded accordingly in the year under review.

“But this year as you said in the year 2020 by the grace of God we were able to do a lot of magic. So if the awards are held and I’m adjudged to be the best Artiste of the year then I will thank God,” he said on Kastle FM.

“But if I’m not given the ultimate award then I will say they’ve not been fair to me. However, if we win we hold it in high esteem and should we fail to win then obviously the job continues and I hope you understand,” he told the host.

