Shatta Wale out with 4th diss track to Charterhouse’s VGMA board and it’s intense!

You could call this one dubbed ‘Lift‘, a diss to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards board and entire scheme by none other than the controversial and outspoken Shatta Wale.

This will be the 4th time he has recorded a diss track for Charterhouse – organizers of the VGMA, as the first instance was during the 2016 edition of the awards where he released ‘Letter to Charterhouse’.

The second instance was a top up to his first diss song and he dubbed it; Letter to Charterhouse 2.

The third instance was when himself and Stonebwoy got involved in an altercation during the 2019 edition of the awards that got them both banned, hence releasing another diss song dubbed, The Ban.

This brings us to his 3rd entry after the ban was recently lifted to include both of them in this years edition of the VGMA, hence it’s title, Lift.

All he’s implying in the song is that he’s already been lifted by God to tower above all his colleague artistes in the Ghana Music industry and has now been plunged into wealth and prominence and therefore needs no award to feel relevant.

This comes off the back of the announcement by the VGMA board to lift off the initial ban placed on them due to the fracas that ensued between himself and former arch rival, Stonebwoy during the 2019 edition of the awards scheme.

It’s intense chale! lol…No need to talk Chaw!

Stream and download this epic single and be the first to partake in what could blow up as the first monster hit single for the year.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!