Fameye, Adina & more ft. on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 33

Rapper Amerado has dropped the 33rd episode of his weekly Yeete Nsem series after releasing 32 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode was centered around Okese1 & Medikal’s rantings, Fameye, Adina, Serwaa Amihere and Funny Face’s well publicised issues.

The video was directed by Director K.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!