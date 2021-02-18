Top Stories

Mentally challenged man of “Mona Mo Bl33” fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon’s ‘Hustlers Anthem’

The fact be say...MO...MO...MO...Mona Mo Bl33!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Mentally challenged man of "Mona Mo Bl33" fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon's 'Hustlers Anthem'
Mentally challenged man of "Mona Mo Bl33" fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon's 'Hustlers Anthem'

A man presumed to be mentally challenged who went viral for his “Mona Mo Bl33” coinage has been spotted grooving to a drill tune inspired by his own viral words titled Hustlers Anthem by Lennon featuring DJ Vyrusky.

In the video, the mentally challenged man for some bizarre seemed to be able to appreciate the music, recognize the lyrical composition and effortlessly sing along to the hook of the song which resonates with “Mona Mo Bl33…Mona Mo Bl33”.

He seemed to be very well composed and having a good time as a guy was able to approach him with a bluetooth spekaer playing the song and at the same time recording him on camera.

Visuals for what has turned out to be a viral song created out of a viral coinage by a mentally challenged man is set to drop this Friday 19th February.

The song by Lennon who might have just strike gold is available for streaming on all digital music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

2021 Week 6: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Lamie hires Ko-Jo Cue for a lovely serenade on new single; Bra

Lamie hires Ko-Jo Cue for a lovely serenade on new single; Bra

5 days ago
Kelvin Kay pulls impressive collaboration for his 2021 debut ‘Yanga’ with Lvin Red

Kelvin Kay pulls impressive collaboration for his 2021 debut ‘Yanga’ with Lvin Red

5 days ago
EP. 32 is the beef edition of Amerado's Yeete Nsem

EP. 32 is the beef edition of Amerado’s Yeete Nsem

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker