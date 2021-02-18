Mentally challenged man of “Mona Mo Bl33” fame goes viral again as he jams to Lennon’s ‘Hustlers Anthem’

A man presumed to be mentally challenged who went viral for his “Mona Mo Bl33” coinage has been spotted grooving to a drill tune inspired by his own viral words titled Hustlers Anthem by Lennon featuring DJ Vyrusky.

In the video, the mentally challenged man for some bizarre seemed to be able to appreciate the music, recognize the lyrical composition and effortlessly sing along to the hook of the song which resonates with “Mona Mo Bl33…Mona Mo Bl33”.

He seemed to be very well composed and having a good time as a guy was able to approach him with a bluetooth spekaer playing the song and at the same time recording him on camera.

😂😂😂You people sure this Mona mo bl33 man really be mad man? pic.twitter.com/fPsE9yCbB7 — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) February 18, 2021

Visuals for what has turned out to be a viral song created out of a viral coinage by a mentally challenged man is set to drop this Friday 19th February.

The song by Lennon who might have just strike gold is available for streaming on all digital music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!