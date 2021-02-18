Top Stories

Ghana’s Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

He's set to release a remix of the hit single with an already confirmed A-list Nigerian act

Ghana's Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

Following the release of his maiden Hasta La Vista album, 19-yr old Malcolm Nunana Hehetror aka Malcolm Nuna has since set a record in Nigeria with his ‘Money Man’ audiovisual off the album.

Upon the release and publicity of the HotKid assisted tune, it has been playlisted several times on all major playlist platforms in Nigeria and gained massive airplay on their radio and television stations.

For a new kid on the block, it’s quite an impressive feat as this makes it the first time a Ghanaian young artist has promoted his work in Nigeria like this.

Though Hotkid is a Nigerian featured on the song, a remix discussion has already started and has one big name in the Nigerian music industry already confirmed.

Known for his peculiar multi-colored hoodies and expressive personality, Malcolm Nuna has been on various top concerts and stages, and wields versatility as one of his core strengths, as he weaves through Afrobeat, Pop & Hip-Hop flawlessly with mastery and effortlessness which belies his age and experience in the industry.

