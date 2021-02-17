Rufftown Records to plunge Ghana into nostalgia with Ebony’s ‘John 8:7’ single this Friday!

This Friday 19th February, Ghana is set to be plunged into nostalgia as Rufftown Records readies for the posthumous release of late Ebony Reigns’ single titled John 8:7, featuring co-signee, Wendy Shay.

The Rufftown Records CEO, Ricky Nana Agyeman popularly known as Bullet, made the announcement via social media on the occasion of what would have been the late ‘Kupe’ hitmaker’s 24th birthday today.



To mark the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year’s birthday, Bullet penned down a heartwarming message.

He posted:

Happy Birthday, Queen Ebony.

You inspired me to join Rufftown records.

It’s a great honor to be on this great song with you ??.

Yours, Wendy Shay.

Dropping on Friday 19th February #badgyalmovement #bonylegacy #rufftown #SHAYGANG

Wendy Shay also posted the promotional flyer of the song and left a message.

Happy Birthday, Queen Ebony.

You inspired me to join Rufftown records.

It’s a great honor to be on this great song with you ❣️.

Yours, Wendy Shay.

Dropping on Friday 19th February #badgyalmovement #bonylegacy #rufftown #SHAYGANG

Until her death, Ebony Reigns dazzled music lovers with songs such as ‘Maame Hwe’, ‘Date your father’, ‘Kupe’, ‘Hustle’ and ‘Sponsor’ among others.

