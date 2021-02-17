Top Stories

Rufftown Records to plunge Ghana into nostalgia with Ebony’s ‘John 8:7’ single this Friday!

The lomng-awaited single features Wendy Shay & is produced by MOG

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 mins ago
Rufftown Records to plunge Ghana into nostalgia with Ebony's 'John 8:7' single this Friday!
Rufftown Records to plunge Ghana into nostalgia with Ebony's 'John 8:7' single this Friday!

This Friday 19th February, Ghana is set to be plunged into nostalgia as Rufftown Records readies for the posthumous release of late Ebony Reigns’ single titled John 8:7, featuring co-signee, Wendy Shay.

The Rufftown Records CEO, Ricky Nana Agyeman popularly known as Bullet, made the announcement via social media on the occasion of what would have been the late ‘Kupe’ hitmaker’s 24th birthday today.

To mark the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year’s birthday, Bullet penned down a heartwarming message.

He posted:

Happy Birthday, Queen Ebony.
You inspired me to join Rufftown records.
It’s a great honor to be on this great song with you ??.
Yours, Wendy Shay.
Dropping on Friday 19th February #badgyalmovement #bonylegacy #rufftown #SHAYGANG

Wendy Shay also posted the promotional flyer of the song and left a message.

Until her death, Ebony Reigns dazzled music lovers with songs such as ‘Maame Hwe’, ‘Date your father’, ‘Kupe’, ‘Hustle’ and ‘Sponsor’ among others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2021

Full list of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2021!

5 days ago
Okesse1 capitalizes on Andy Dosty fracas to release incoming single; 'Are You Ok?'

Okesse1 capitalizes on Andy Dosty fracas to release incoming single; ‘Are You Ok?’

5 days ago
Fameye trends for reporting 2 hrs earlier for an interview with Andy Dosty!

Fameye trends for reporting 2 hrs earlier for an interview with Andy Dosty!

5 days ago
Krymi loses dad; netizens react!

Krymi loses dad; netizens react!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker