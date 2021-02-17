IRS queried me when DHL delivered my GHS 359,168.12 Ice Box Gold Chain – Medikal

Hitmaking enigma, Medikal has opened up about his daughter and his rich lifestyle in an interview that got the Internal Revenue Service at his doorstep.

The award-winning rapper made it known in a recent interview he had with Rev. Erskine on YFM that he was visited by the Internal Revenue Service when his order for a $61,135 Ice Box gold chain necklace arrived via DHL.

He revealed how they had a healthy conversation and eventually received his package after calling certain VIPs in high places to bail him out of the situation.

According to him, many people have been giving him and his team free gifts adding that these are part of the blessings he received since he came into the limelight.

These include a 2-acre land he received at Apolonia City for free from a fan.

Medikal also further commented about his daughter Island saying, “At times I forget I even have a daughter, it’s still surreal to me that I have a child and it’s so beautiful. We are planning to buy an Island for Island”.

He is readying to release his ‘Amazing Grace’ EP soon and has revealed that Fella Makafui will also soon come out with her own TV show.

