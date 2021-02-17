Guru could be releasing an ‘edited’ version of ‘Who Born Dog’ this Friday!

In a latest development on the Guru – Kuami Eugene – Richie Mensah – Lynx Entertainment beef, a YouTuber by name Malik Ofori has threatened to leak a diss song by Guru to Kuami Eugene.

According to the YouTuber, the expected leak of the diss song is because Guru is now contemplating not to release the diss song as scores with the entire Lynx Entertainment has been now settled from their encounter on UTV’s United Showbiz.

The single titled, Who Born Dog, was initially supposed to be released on Saturday 13th February after his encounter with Richie Mensah on the show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

However, due to the turn out of events that led both beefing parties to arrive at an understanding, it is believed that Guru now had to withdraw the release of the song and allegedly edit the lyrics so as to avoid firing stray bullets at anyone within the Lynx Entertainment family.

Guru has recorded a diss song for Kuami Eugene and he doesn’t want to release it! I’m going to leak it 🔥🔥🔥 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) February 15, 2021

GuruNKZ has since announced that the song, which may now have been altered from its initial purposes, would be released on Friday 19th February and has stated an “excuse” of a “date change issue with some online music stores” as the reason for the delay in release.

It could be true or false, either way, we hope ‘Who Born Dog’ is good music that we all enjoy. What do you think?

Hello Fam, Unfortunately I couldn’t release my new song WHO BORN DOG on Saturday as published earlier on due to the release date change by some online music stores but the Good news is that, it will be released on Friday, February 19th. Thank You pic.twitter.com/odCCovgEbU — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) February 15, 2021

