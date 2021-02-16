Sista Afia, Medikal, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, listed among top 100 African Musicians & 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians!

Coalited by Pan-African entertainment TV Channel, WatsUp TV, and PR & rating agency, Avance Media, Sista Afia, Medikal, KiDi & Kuami Eugene are the only artistes to have made it to the inaugural list of the Top 100 African Musicians for 2021 & 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians!

The list which features musicians from 26 African countries has notable names such as Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper Nyovest, Khaligrapgh Jones, Sarkodie, and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation to follow.

The list features 18 Females, 9 groups, and 73 males with Nigerian act Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.

Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10 musicians, Cote D’Ivoire with 7, and South Africa with 6 musicians.

Speaking about the list, ABD Traore CEO of WatsUp TV noted that, this annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact, and continental outlook.

He also noted that this publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent.

In celebration of excellence and career success, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah describes these musicians as the best Collective of African ambassadors showcasing to the world what the continent has to offer musically.

WatsUp TV is a 24-hour digital and satellite entertainment music Television Channel made for the Pan-African Bi-Lingual community and also aired on various television channels across Africa.

Avance Media is Africa’s Leading Rating and Public Relations Agency focused on creating varied content for the Global Market.

Below is the list of the 2021 Top 100 African musicians arranged alphabetically.

2Baba

Adekunle Gold

AKA

Ali Kiba

Amr Diab

Angélique Kidjo

Ariel Sheney

Azaya

Bebe Cool

Burna Boy

C4 Pedro

Calema

Cassper Nyovest

Charlotte Dipanda

Cheb Khaled

Cleo Ice Queen

Daphne

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

DJ Kerozen

Eddy Kenzo

Eric Geso

Fally Ipupa

Falz

Fanicko

Fatoumata Diawara

Ferré Gola

Fireboy DML

Floby

H-Art the Band

Harmonize

Iba One

Ibtissam Tiskat

Ihab Amir

Innoss’B

JoeBoy

Khaligraph Jones

Kidi

Kiff No Beat

King Promise

Kizz Daniel

Knowless Butera

Kuami Eugene

Kwesi Arthur

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Latifa

Locko

Magasco

Magic System

Master KG

Mayorkun

Meddy

Medikal

Mohamed Mounir

Mohamed Ramadan

Mr Bow

Mr Eazi

Mr P

Naira Marley

Nasty C

Navy Kenzo

Nyashinski

Olamide

Omah Lay

Omar Kamal

Patoranking

Phyno

R2Bees

Rayvanny

Rema

Rema Namakula

Rudeboy

Saad Lamjarred

Safarel Obiang

Salma Rachid

Samira Said

Sarkodie

Sauti Sol

Serge Beynaud

Sha Sha

Shatta Wale

Sho Madjozi

Sidiki Diabaté

Simi

Sista Afia

Soolking

Soul Bangs

Stanley Enow

Stonebwoy

Suspect 95

Tamer Hosny

Tekno

Tems

Teni

Tiwa Savage

Toofan

Viviane Chidid

Wizkid

Yemi Alade

Zlatan

