Sista Afia, Medikal, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, listed among Top 100 African Musicians & 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians!
And amongst them, Sista Afia happened to be the only female act!
Coalited by Pan-African entertainment TV Channel, WatsUp TV, and PR & rating agency, Avance Media, Sista Afia, Medikal, KiDi & Kuami Eugene are the only artistes to have made it to the inaugural list of the Top 100 African Musicians for 2021 & 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians!
The list which features musicians from 26 African countries has notable names such as Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper Nyovest, Khaligrapgh Jones, Sarkodie, and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation to follow.
The list features 18 Females, 9 groups, and 73 males with Nigerian act Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.
Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10 musicians, Cote D’Ivoire with 7, and South Africa with 6 musicians.
Speaking about the list, ABD Traore CEO of WatsUp TV noted that, this annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact, and continental outlook.
He also noted that this publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent.
In celebration of excellence and career success, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah describes these musicians as the best Collective of African ambassadors showcasing to the world what the continent has to offer musically.
WatsUp TV is a 24-hour digital and satellite entertainment music Television Channel made for the Pan-African Bi-Lingual community and also aired on various television channels across Africa.
Avance Media is Africa’s Leading Rating and Public Relations Agency focused on creating varied content for the Global Market.
Below is the list of the 2021 Top 100 African musicians arranged alphabetically.
2Baba
Adekunle Gold
AKA
Ali Kiba
Amr Diab
Angélique Kidjo
Ariel Sheney
Azaya
Bebe Cool
Burna Boy
C4 Pedro
Calema
Cassper Nyovest
Charlotte Dipanda
Cheb Khaled
Cleo Ice Queen
Daphne
Davido
Diamond Platnumz
DJ Kerozen
Eddy Kenzo
Eric Geso
Fally Ipupa
Falz
Fanicko
Fatoumata Diawara
Ferré Gola
Fireboy DML
Floby
H-Art the Band
Harmonize
Iba One
Ibtissam Tiskat
Ihab Amir
Innoss’B
JoeBoy
Khaligraph Jones
Kidi
Kiff No Beat
King Promise
Kizz Daniel
Knowless Butera
Kuami Eugene
Kwesi Arthur
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Latifa
Locko
Magasco
Magic System
Master KG
Mayorkun
Meddy
Medikal
Mohamed Mounir
Mohamed Ramadan
Mr Bow
Mr Eazi
Mr P
Naira Marley
Nasty C
Navy Kenzo
Nyashinski
Olamide
Omah Lay
Omar Kamal
Patoranking
Phyno
R2Bees
Rayvanny
Rema
Rema Namakula
Rudeboy
Saad Lamjarred
Safarel Obiang
Salma Rachid
Samira Said
Sauti Sol
Serge Beynaud
Sha Sha
Sho Madjozi
Sidiki Diabaté
Simi
Sista Afia
Soolking
Soul Bangs
Stanley Enow
Suspect 95
Tamer Hosny
Tekno
Tems
Teni
Tiwa Savage
Toofan
Viviane Chidid
Wizkid
Yemi Alade
Zlatan
