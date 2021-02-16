Saa Boi No bags 3 Music Awards 2021 nomination

Saa Boi No, a Cape Coast based rapper and song-writer, better known in real life as James Paulinus Johnson Jnr, after 2years of hard work has bagged a 3 Music Awards 2021 nomination.

The “Afi Wei” musician who set-sail into the creative space after being inspired by his family has bagged his first national award nomination. The nomination which has being greeted with excitement is in the Next Rated Act category – Central Region.

“Passion drove me here and it will take me further” was all “Saa Boi No” has to say during an interview after the release of the nominee list. He winded up by saying the award is a blessing and he likes awards but, “ I’m irrevocably in love with music” he stressed.

Saa Boi no since 2018 has to his credit a couple of records, among the many are: “Abonsam” which featured Quamina Mp.

An 11 song EP released in 2020 titled the “Geraldine Ep” which contained his smash hit “MABR3”. In furtherance, the persevering musician began 2021 with a collaboration with Dj Aroma and Ko-jo Cue titled “AFI WEI”.

This his current hit release is also receiving good media attention and airplay.

In the coming days, months and years, he hopes to be a good ambassador not only of Cape Coast and by extension the Central Region but also a remarkable music brand from Ghana to the world.

To inspire generational hope and bring joy and entertainment to many just his inspirations Drake and Stonebwoy are doing currently.

Saa Boi No rounded up by encouraging all to vote for him to win this highly competitive category by dialing 4473# on all networks.

