I knew certain industry players influenced you to disgrace me – Kaywa to Yaw Berk

As earlier reported by Ghanamusic.com, fast-rising crooner, Yaw Berk rendered an unqualified apology to ace producer & CEO of Highly Spiritual Record Label, Kaywa but was turned down up until now!

Founder of God’s Solution Center, Rev Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso has finally intervened to settle the dispute between Afrobeat artiste, Yaw Berk, and his former manager, Kaywa.

The family of Yaw Berk last Saturday, February 13 met at the residence of the founder of Abbeam Institute of Technology at Kasoa in the Central Region to officially render an unqualified apology to Kaywa.

Though the ‘Independent Lady’ hit singer has rendered a public apology on radio, the minister of God believes it is prudent to call the parties involved to settle this amicably and ones.

Accepting the apology, Kaywa revealed he had genuine plans for all the young artistes he signed on his music record label but was heartbroken when Yaw Berk spew lies about him and his label.

“I had a good heart for all the guys including Yaw Berk. I prayed for you constantly and invested all my resources in your craft even when I had nothing. I planned setting up a new studio but after a second thought, I have to use that money to boost you and your colleagues’ music.” Kaywa said.

Born David Kojo Kyei, Kaywa said he had forgiven him and asked that whatever took place should not repeat itself.

Rev. Danso Abbeam, who introduced Yaw Berk to the popular sound engineer thanked the two parties for making peace and prayed for them.

“I had to come in because the disrespect from Yaw Berk to Kaywa should not have happened. Although Yaw Berk had apologized to Kaywa on Hitz FM and other platforms, I wanted Yaw Berk to meet him ask forgiveness,” Rev. Danso Abbeam said.

Background

Yaw Berk left the Highly Spiritual label in 2019 after she shockingly made certain accusations including that he was not managed well with only two of his songs released in the time he was with the label.

He also claimed that the studio where they recorded was infested with bed bugs.

