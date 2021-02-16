Beef Alert! Okese1 & Medikal battle it out as both claim to have once helped the other!

We always thought beefs were spewed from artistes from different camps but this time around, it seems Criss Waddle’s AMG camp is on fire as Okesse1 and Medikal are at it.

CEO of Amotia Geng, Okesse1 did a video to make it clear that he’s not under Medikal and he’s neither his Chairmano in business as he (Okesse1) rather helped Medikal to become who he is today.

Chairman 123… didimebotom friendship be friendship…#BANKUTA!!!! — OKESE1 (@OKESE_1) February 16, 2021

According to him, he’s one of those who picked Medikal from the streets when he was a nobody. He used his money to pushed Medikal’s career only to be repaid by an ingrate sabotaging his career by telling lies about him when he gets calls from the industry players.

Clout???? ARE U OKAY??? U mess up u no go accept and apologize you der de make mouth… if Ebi any artist u go rant your mouth anyhow… U meet your meeter…Don’t try boy!!!! — OKESE1 (@OKESE_1) February 16, 2021

In the video, he stated that Medikal goes around telling the media that he (Okesse1) doesn’t respect and he’s one of his small boys. In short, he warned him not talk about his issues again because he ( Okesse1) is an ‘El Chairmano’ on his own, nobody controls him and he can even ask most of the industry players especially radio and TV people to stop their work and stay home, he will pay them any amount of money every month.

Years of friendship wey u no appreciate my efforts n acted like a dummy!!!! U rather went to your studio to record a diss song for me talking about me being ungrateful… U DEN ME WHO SHOULD THANK His fellow brother !!! #UNGRATEFUL_BOY — OKESE1 (@OKESE_1) February 16, 2021

In replying to the allegations made against him, Medikal has also taken to twitter to express that all that Okesse1 is doing is for clout and he’s a disloyal guy who dosen’t appreciate the help that was given to him.

As to who is telling the truth now, time will tell, but nevertheless, stay tuned right here to be updated on any developments!

It’s pathetic how people throw years of friendship away for a 24 hour clout. — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) February 16, 2021

in the meantime, what do you think? is just a publicity stunt to hype an incoming collabo or it’s for real? And where is their Godfather Criss Waddle in all of this?

