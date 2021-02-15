Top Stories

Rivals, Guru & Richie Mensah iron out differences on live TV!

Read to know the excuse Richie gave for turning down Guru's collabo!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Rivals, Guru & Richie Mensah iron out differences on live TV!
Rivals, Guru & Richie Mensah iron out differences on live TV!

Over the weekend on United Showbiz, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah clashed with his rival, ace rapper and CEO of NKZ, Guru and it wasn’t what eager onlookers wanted to see!

According to him, though it has been long perceived by the public that he has bad blood with Guru resulting from the latter’s collaboration with Obrafour on the hit song Kasiebo, he has never had a problem with Guru.

“Until Guru mentioned Kasiebo in an interview, I had forgotten about Kasiebo. I don’t have it in mind at all.” Richie told Nana Ama McBrown on the 13th February 2021 edition of the United Showbiz entertainment show on UTV.

He was responding to the issues his camp has had with the “Mmaakuo” singer that has become a subject for social media users to chew on in recent times.

On why he refused Guru a collaboration with his signees, Kuami Eugene and Kidi, Richie indicated that the timing was wrong.

“You know artists call every day for a feature, but sometimes you say yes, sometimes you say no.

He expressed displeasure over Guru’s remarks about him and asserted that Guru should have contacted him if he had any issue with him, rather than making him trend on social media negatively.

“I was there when someone called me to say Guru said I’ve been sabotaging him, I’m a wicked person, what did I do to warrant this kind of comments from you”, he questioned Guru who was also present on the show.

After an insistence from Nana Ama McBrown for the two to smoke the peace pipe, Richie intimated that his doors will always be opened for Guru whenever need be.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Visual campaigns launched for 3 Music Awards 2021

Visual campaigns launched for 3 Music Awards 2021

4 days ago
Starboy used me as a househelp; even getting money to feed was challenging - Kim Maureen

Starboy used me as a househelp; even getting money to feed was challenging – Kim Maureen

4 days ago
I created my own company in California when I was 20 - Okesse1 to Andy Dosty

I created my own company in California when I was 20 – Okese1 to Andy Dosty

5 days ago
Teephlow "Phlowducates" Medikal in a heated banter on Twitter!

Teephlow “Phlowducates” Medikal in a heated banter on Twitter!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.