Top Stories

Blackout GH and Chymny Crane team up for remix of ‘2paddy’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 60 mins ago
Blackout GH and Chymny Crane team up for remix of '2paddy'
Blackout GH and Chymny Crane team up for remix of '2paddy' Photo Credit: Blackout GH

Lyrically loose canon, Blackout fires a familiar, yet super-hot record off his 2020 smash EP, ‘’Da Blackout’’ mixtape featuring Chymny Crane. A remix to fan-favorite ‘2paddy’.

The undisputed king of underground Ghanaian Hip-Hop makes a statement on the Fimfim production, flexing his lyrical clout in English and Ga. Stream here.

Still on the theme of two friends who’s love interest is the same girl – a classic trope, Blackout and Chymny Crane come in like a wrecking ball on this one.

Their intensity, wordplay and tempo are simply on point, making the song a joy upon each replay.

If you loved the original, or are a hardcore Hip-Hop fan, chances are you don’t want to miss out on Blackout new tune.

Instagram: blackout_gh Twitter: @gh_blackout Facebook: Blackout GH

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 60 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.