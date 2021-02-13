Top Stories

Her distinctive voice is one that is easily recognized.

Lamie hires Ko-Jo Cue for a lovely serenade on new single; Bra

Born Monica Lamisi Anang, Lamie is an afrobeats singer on the rise and she has treated us to a mid tempo afropop song titled Bra fesaturing Ko-Jo Cue.

She has become a very familiar figure in the conversation of extremely promising talents. Her beautiful slender body and eye catching braids is always worth a second look.

Having started out in 2019. She has been on a steady growth graph with every release. With two singles and two international features to her discography, Lamie is poised to outlive our expectations of her.

Butterflies in the stomach, goose bumps and the chills. That’s certainly what love does to us. A feeling that has enslaved most of us. Cupid shoots his arrow and without the will to fight back we give in. Afrobeats gem Lamie is skilled at telling the intriguing tales of love through her lyrics and soothing vocals.

Her distinctive voice is one that is easily recognized. She never fails at making us want to fall in love every time this subject becomes the theme of her songs.

“BRA”! This word simply means come in native Ghanaian language. Well, Lamie treated us to a mid tempo afropop song titled Bra. She reached out to Ko-Jo Cue to lay his perfect flow on this sweet serenade. Lamie and Ko-Jo beautifully express how they long for each other and will stop at nothing to be together till time stands still.

The song is produced by Plugn6ix.

Stream Here

