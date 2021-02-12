Singer, T’Neeya featured in Jameson’s ‘’More Than’’ campaign highlighting Ghanaian creatives

Jameson, the world’s bestselling blended Irish Whiskey, launches its ‘’More Than’’ campaign to showcase the creative arts industry in Ghana and the first short film in the series features T’neeya, a Cameroonian singer-songwriter based in Ghana.

It’s to champion real stories through a powerful and inspiring series of short films that depict courage, foster inclusivity and bring the creative community and everyday Ghanaian together.

Her pan-African soul and Afrobeat influences resonate with music fans in Ghana and beyond. In this series, T’neeya recalls her struggles to breakout to find her own path in the industry. She recollects the influence of the community and the encouragement it gave her to break all boundaries set before her.

Other films in the series will feature Jonathan Coffie popularly known as Joey Lit, the co-founder and creative director for the movement/brand, Free The Youth and Anthony Jefferson Hanson, professionally known as Ashenso, a graffiti and tattoo artist.

The series will be available on the Jameson West & Central African YouTube page as well as Jameson Ghana’s social media platforms on Instagram: @jamesongh and Facebook: @JamesonGhana

‘’T’Neeya’s ‘’More Than’’ story reveals a striking visual language with a strong message of inclusiveness and togetherness which Jameson hopes will inspire courage in others to pursue their creative aspirations’’, shares Sean Deane, the Jameson West Africa Brand Manager.

The short films will be released throughout February and March and will reflect the untold richness and complexity of Jameson.

