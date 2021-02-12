Okesse1 capitalizes on Andy Dosty fracas to release incoming single; ‘Are You Ok?’

Following the center of attraction for the entirety of yesterday, Edem has come out to blow the whistle on all that ensued between Andy Dosty and Okesse1 as a planned agenda!

Edem is perhaps the only person who strongly thinks the fracas between Andy Dosty and rapper Okese1 was planned beforehand.

The Volta Regime soldier in a new tweet said bluntly the fracas was purposely designed to make the budding rapper Okesse1 has some shine which they have ultimately succeeded.

Twitter came alive this week when veteran DJ Andy Dosty rudely sacked Okese1 from the studios of Hitz FM when he came in for a radio interview.

Okese was reportedly late for over 40 minutes for his interview and lost his cool after he was criticized for being late, which led to him leaving the studio without the interview happening.

Right after leaving the studio, the young rapper insulted Andy Dosty in plain language by calling him a pig and fool for trying to sabotage his career. However, Edem is probably the only person who is not swallowing these gimmicks.

‘YO @andydosty it was planned…l know,” Edem wrote with laughing emojis on Twitter.

Hammer has also come out to counter Edem’s thoughts of all this being a planned thing as he listed various reasons that verified that all was a spontaneous series of events.

Hammer argued that if it was planned, then it was poorly done as by this time at least two of Okesse1’s music videos should have been trending everywhere and his songs should have been playing everywhere, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

If it was, then it was poorly executed. cos up till now I still don’t knw where to find the boy online and all, by now 2 videos must have been already blazing back to back. Trust me it wasn’t. Andy just let his guard down and lost his cool unnecessarily. Very unprofessional https://t.co/V21KFlzCZ1 — Da’hammer (@Dahammergh) February 11, 2021

However, Okesse1 has since released an official press statement to address the issue and inform the public that his differences with Andy Dosty has been settled.

Furthermore, on the back of what ensued between them, Okesse1 has been swift enough to capitalize on all the attention he garnered to share a cover art of an incoming single dubbed, Are You Ok?, the 3 words that came out from Andy Dosty’s mouth that escalated the entire scenario.

