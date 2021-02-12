Fameye trends for reporting 2 hrs earlier for an interview with Andy Dosty!

Talks are still ongoing for what transpired between Andy Dosty and Okesse1 yesterday during their interview on Hitz FM and renowned act Fameye is trending for all the right reasons.

In a bid to avoid what happened to his colleague artiste, tweeps are jovially saying that he reported way earlier than the stipulated time given; even before the stations security reported to work!

Tweets are flowing from all angles in analyzing howm come such an A-list act would be humble enough to be punctual.

Well, the debate goes on! What says you?

