Top Stories
Trending

Fameye trends for reporting 2 hrs earlier for an interview with Andy Dosty!

He is out with a new banger; Self Help

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 mins ago
Fameye trends for reporting 2 hrs earlier for an interview with Andy Dosty!
Fameye trends for reporting 2 hrs earlier for an interview with Andy Dosty! Photo Credot: Fameye

Talks are still ongoing for what transpired between Andy Dosty and Okesse1 yesterday during their interview on Hitz FM and renowned act Fameye is trending for all the right reasons.

In a bid to avoid what happened to his colleague artiste, tweeps are jovially saying that he reported way earlier than the stipulated time given; even before the stations security reported to work!

Tweets are flowing from all angles in analyzing howm come such an A-list act would be humble enough to be punctual.

Well, the debate goes on! What says you?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy, Donzy, Larruso, others shutdown DJ Justice's “The Justice Experience” – PHOTOS

You won’t be in Lynx forever, those that left couldn’t maintain the hype – Guru cautions Kuami Eugene

4 days ago
6 Ghanaian artistes featured in international award-winning documentary!

6 Ghanaian artistes featured in international award-winning documentary!

4 days ago
Shatta Wale makes U-turn on Okraku Mantey appointment; allows for 6-month grace period

Shatta Wale makes U-turn on Okraku Mantey appointment; allows for 6-month grace period

4 days ago
Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

2021 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker