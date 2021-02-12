Top Stories

EP. 32 is the beef edition of Amerado's Yeete Nsem. Photo Credit: Amerdao Burner/YouTube

After releasing 31 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, rapper Amerado dropped the 32nd episode of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape Funny Face’s issues, Okese1 & Andy Dosty’s shenaningans, Guru vrs Kuami Eugene & Richie and Medikal & TeePhlow’s near beef.

The video directed by Director K.

