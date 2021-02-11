Krymi loses dad; netizens react!

Months after Quamina MP lost his father, colleague hitmaking musician signed unto Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music, Krymi is in the state of mourning after he lost his father too.

The singer took to Twitter Thursday, to announce what he describes as the “worst news” for him.

The ‘Party Gbee’ and ‘Dwe’ hitmaker stated that his father made him who he is today.

I have recieved the worst news. My father has passed away! I just lost the man who taught me everything i know. The man who made me who i am today! 💔 — #PARTYGBEE 🔥🚀 (@KRYMIMUSIC) February 11, 2021

“I have received the worst news. My father has passed away! I just lost the man who taught me everything I know. The man who made me who I am today!” Krymi wrote.

The cause of death hasn’t been stated yet. Watch this space to keep updated.

Condolences have poured in since his announcement from fans and music lovers alike. Our heartfelt condolences goes out to Krymi and his family from all of us at Ghanamusic.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!