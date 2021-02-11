Top Stories

Krymi loses dad; netizens react!

The ‘Party Gbee’ and 'Dwe' hitmaker stated that his father made him who he is today.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Krymi loses dad; netizens react!
Krymi loses dad; netizens react! Photo Credit: Krymi /Facebook

Months after Quamina MP lost his father, colleague hitmaking musician signed unto Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music, Krymi is in the state of mourning after he lost his father too.

The singer took to Twitter Thursday, to announce what he describes as the “worst news” for him.

The ‘Party Gbee’ and ‘Dwe’ hitmaker stated that his father made him who he is today.

“I have received the worst news. My father has passed away! I just lost the man who taught me everything I know. The man who made me who I am today!” Krymi wrote.

The cause of death hasn’t been stated yet. Watch this space to keep updated.

Condolences have poured in since his announcement from fans and music lovers alike. Our heartfelt condolences goes out to Krymi and his family from all of us at Ghanamusic.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

2021 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val's day experience with "Goose Bumps"

Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val’s day experience with “Goose Bumps”

4 days ago
Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

5 days ago
Revealed! How Shatta Wale got featured on Black Beach

Revealed! How Shatta Wale got featured on Black Beach

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker