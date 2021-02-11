Dombolo! Kweku Greene preps you for Val’s Day

Announcing his presence last year with Famous and juju, Kweku Greene has released his first single of 2021 with Dombolo, a carefully crafted song.

The unique song perfectly creates a suitable ambiance for lovers and, of course, Dombolo is a perfect choice to celebrate a loved one this valentine.

Download/Stream Dombolo on all platforms – https://mipromo.ffm.to/kwekugreene-dombolo

With a groovy rhythmic feel and a soothing voice to match, Kweku Greene is fast rising to become one of Ghana’s best songwriters in the history of Ghanaian music.

Dombolo was produced by TwoBars and it can be accessed on all digital platforms or, visit his social media handles for updates.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!