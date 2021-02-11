Top Stories

Change your work attitude & Ghana music will grow – KFT

Change your work attitude & Ghana music will grow - KFT
Change your work attitude & Ghana music will grow - KFT

KFT is not happy about the work ethic of some Ghanaian musicians, producers, among other major stakeholders in the Ghana music industry.

According to the Canada-based artist, this bad work attitude has to change if industry players want to grow Ghana’s music to the highest level internationally.

Ahead of his “Heart Break Story” EP release on Vals day, KFT revealed that the syndrome of favouritism is further plunging frailing fortunes of the Ghanaian music industry.

“For instance in America and Canada, the music business is very organized thus it is very well structured and everyone in the chain knows what to do.

Ghana’s music industry is lacking paperwork and documentation of events that transpire. There are only a few artists and producers who document everything they do but that has to change if we want to thrive our music around the world. “Shatta Wale has said it best, we lack proper structures and music departments within the government in the industry

One thing I realized is that there is so much favouritism in the industry making it difficult for some musicians and producers to capitalize on the numerous opportunities available. Many producers disregard up-and-coming artists based on their social status or music which, is bad for business” he concluded.

