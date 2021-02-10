Teephlow “Phlowducates” Medikal in a heated banter on Twitter!

Eclectic rapper, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, famed as Teephlow has taken over social media with his brewing beef with colleague rapper Medikal and a taunt at ace rapper Guru.

AMG rapper Medikal fired shots at Phlowducation 2 rapper Teephlow after calling him “Ofui” meaning “fool”, for name-dropping him in a video advising upcoming artistes.

The two artistes have been engaged in a banter on Twitter since yesterday and the situation is getting out of hand as Medikal keeps going hard at Teephlow and vice versa.

After MDK called him “Ofui”, Teephlow took to Twitter to let him know that there is no need to be talking plenty. He added that if the “Undertaker Flow” rapper wants a beef, he is ready for him.

Responding to Teephlow, Medikal said he cannot pay him to beef with him and he has stopped doing charity too.

The long talk no need bro. Ay3 ready a maay3 ready . Simple as dat!! #Phlowducation2 https://t.co/Yvb7tyYhT2 — TeePhlow🇬🇭 (@TeePhlowGH) February 9, 2021

This is for every artiste who respects arts!! In any shape or form!! Be the best you can in anyway youd love to. Dont be limited by nyaaa vibes!! You were born Great so Go be great!! #Phlowducation2 pic.twitter.com/ILUAySOlLi — TeePhlow🇬🇭 (@TeePhlowGH) February 9, 2021

He added that the last time he beefed with a rapper, it was Strongman and if he has to beef with someone again, it must be someone higher than Strongman, and not Teephlow.

He further mocked Teephlow of not having a hit song since he got featured on Sarkodie’s Trumpet with other rappers.

