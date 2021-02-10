Top Stories

Karma is a crazy dog – Teephlow taunts Guru for blocking his shine years ago

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Karma is a crazy dog - Teephlow taunts Guru for blocking his shine years ago
Karma is a crazy dog - Teephlow taunts Guru for blocking his shine years ago

Teephlow seemed to have been distracted by the ongoing beef between Guru and the Lynx Entertainment family (Kuami Eugene & Richie Mensah) and has caved in with a taunt at Guru for doing exactly the same thing to him years ago.

Kuami Eugene revealed in a recent interview that he couldn’t accept a feature with Guru because he didn’t use the right channel and he has also disrespected his boss.

His explanation compelled Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei to react with a rebuttal that stated that he admired the works of Kuami Eugene and he didn’t want to feature him because he needed a hit song.

On the back of this, Teephlow in a post recounted how Guru robbed him of a chance to shine some years ago. According to him, Guru is now stressing over a collabo after he treated him in the same way. Teephlow believes karma is “a crazy dog”.

He tweeted: “With all those hits u still robbed a brother of a simple chance to shine when the new akaida dance wave came! U swore u never knew of my song and even claimed u created the wave.

“Today udey stress over collabo. Smh. Karma is indeed a crazy dog. #Phlowducation2.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Watch Teephlow's Jawuley session virtual concert

Watch Teephlow’s Jawuley session virtual concert

31st July 2020
Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

30th July 2020
God Flow by DJ Aroma feat. RJZ, $pacely, Sarkodie, Medikal & Teephlow

Audio: God Flow by DJ Aroma feat. RJZ, $pacely, Sarkodie, Medikal & Teephlow

2nd July 2020
2K20 by TeePhlow

Video: 2K20 by TeePhlow

22nd April 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker