Karma is a crazy dog – Teephlow taunts Guru for blocking his shine years ago

Teephlow seemed to have been distracted by the ongoing beef between Guru and the Lynx Entertainment family (Kuami Eugene & Richie Mensah) and has caved in with a taunt at Guru for doing exactly the same thing to him years ago.

Kuami Eugene revealed in a recent interview that he couldn’t accept a feature with Guru because he didn’t use the right channel and he has also disrespected his boss.

His explanation compelled Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei to react with a rebuttal that stated that he admired the works of Kuami Eugene and he didn’t want to feature him because he needed a hit song.

With all those hits u still robbed a brother of a simple chance to shine when the new akaida dance wave came!

U swore u never knew of my song and even claimed u created the wave.

Today udey stress over collabo.

Smh. Karma is indeed a crazy dog. #Phlowducation2 https://t.co/gJm4pO0vRY — TeePhlow🇬🇭 (@TeePhlowGH) February 9, 2021

On the back of this, Teephlow in a post recounted how Guru robbed him of a chance to shine some years ago. According to him, Guru is now stressing over a collabo after he treated him in the same way. Teephlow believes karma is “a crazy dog”.

