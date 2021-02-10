Top Stories

Heartman gets interactive with fans via media tour!

Photo Credit: Heartman /Facebook

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afro-hiphop /Afro-beat artiste; HEARTMAN is set to visit various media houses within the nation’s capital city, Accra for interviews.

The aim of this tour is to help expand the artist’s fan-base, showcase his creative art to the masses, let individuals know what to expect before the end of the year and also create a monumental mark in the minds of the people.

HEARTMAN is the first signee on BelJam Records owned by Ghanaian songstress Mzbel. He was recently outdoored and has released his first single tagged ‘For You’ which is currently receiving several airplays and booming on various social media networks.

The team of HeartMan see this as a stepping stone, and intends to make the brand a household name within the country and push this creativity to the rest of the world, as he sets Ghana on the center of the map.

For More Information

Facebook : Heartman Music
Twitter : Heartman_music
Instagram : Heartman_music
Snapchat : Heartman_music
Tiktok : Heartman_music

Youtube : https://youtu.be/OmnHO1OC9DM
Audiomack : https://audiomack.com/beljamrecordz/song/for-you
Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/beljamrecordz/heartman-for-you-prod-by-zanli

