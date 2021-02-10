Come As You Are! Ephraim Opare sounds a clarion call in latest audiovisual

Fast-rising multi-talented Gospel music prodigy, Ephraim Opare, has released his latest single off the ‘Great One’ album titled, ‘Come As You Are’.

It’s a call to draw nearer unto the only solution to this world’s woes and the much tougher spiritual pandemic it’s facing.

It exudes sounds of indigenous origin linked up with a skillful display of contemporary vibes set to appeal to both the aged and the youth alike.

‘Come As You Are’ is sure to plunge you right into the very throne room of grace and flood your hearts with a worshipful aroma that you won’t soon recover from.

This release follows several other equally soul-stirring songs from this promising minister and gifted songwriter such as his maiden single, ‘Woye Kronlron’ , ‘Anionyam Medley’ and ‘Ayeyi’.

The single is available for download and streaming on Deezer, Apple Music and Aftown Music. Be blessed as you listen.

