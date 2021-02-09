Prince David: A worshipper on a mission

It’s no wonder that within the Gospel space, a new breed of psalmists have evolved with it’s latest entrant being none other than the passionate vessel, Prince David who recently debuted unto the scene with an audiovisual for ‘Adom’ ft. Wendie Truth.

It is quite noticeable that it’s the era of new lords within the Ghanaian music landscape as evident in young and vibrant acts like Kuami Eugene ascending un to the ultimate throne of becoming the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year.

In introducing himself, he had this to say, “I’m a young vibrant servant of God in the Lord’s vineyard, a passionate lover of God with his work at heart, a songwriter and a worshipper. My sole mission as a music minister is to propagate the Gospel of God through music and by all possible means. I am Christ motivated till his coming”.

He’s a graduate from the University of Professional Studies, having studied Accounting, and is currently an Account Officer with Flexcorp Consult Limited while pursuing a professional course with the Chartered Institute of Accountancy Ghana (ICAG).

Prince is the third born amongst six siblings to Apostle Peter Adiasani and Senior Pastor Helen Adiasani. He serves under the auspices of his father, at the Prove Jesus Alive Evangelistic Ministry (Taifa).

In narrating how he got to fall in love with music, he revealed, “My love for the music ministry was birthed as a result of my intimate relationship with God. I served as a music director both at the Senior High School and at the Tertiary Level. Gospel Music has always been the channel I am strengthened and encouraged to serve and also through which God relates to me”.

Talk of Mentors, he establishes God as his first and foremost mentor while honoring the distant mentorship from names like William McDowell, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr, Rev Denzel Prempeh and finally, Nigeria’s Dunsin Oyekan.

Keep your fingers crossed as we might just be hearing of a dope collaboration anytime soon, with the likes of Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye and Dunsin Oyekan.

In concluding, he said, “In the years to come, by God’s grace and mercies, I wish to see the manifested Glory of God through my songs touching lives, healing the sick, raising the dead and bringing lost souls to the saving knowledge of Christ”.

Expect more from the camp of Prince David in the coming years as he plans on releasing two songs God blessed him with; Hello God &You are God, but for now, enjoy the visuals for his soul-stirring debut single – Adom, translated as ‘Grace’.

Kindly get interactive with him via Prince-David Ministries on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Stream or buy his latest single on all online stores including Boomplay, Deezer, Spotify and Apple Music.

