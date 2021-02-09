Management of Kahpun disassociates their artiste from stabbing incident

Management of Reggae/Dancehall budding act, Kahpun in a press release has denied their artiste being involved in an incident that led to the stabbing to death of another Cape Coast-based Dancehall act, Emmanuel Aikins, 28, aka ‘Unrully Crank’ in Cape Coast on Sunday.

According to Kaphun’s management, Hunta Production, Kaphun since being signed by the label has relocated from Cape Coast to Accra permanently, stressing that the said individual who’s alleged to have been involved in the alleged action was not employed by Kaphun.

“It has become necessary for this release because the act is criminal and we will not condone it. We also want to correct any wrong impressions that may be created in the minds of the general public as a result of these media reports,” a statement signed by Christian Borquaye, CEO of Hunta Production stated.

It added: “This false information circulating on is very damning, defaming and causing huge harm to the brand Kaphun and other legitimate business interest.”

The management noted that it will be law-abiding and allow the police and its associates to carry on their investigation and also appeals to the fans and the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

However, it has rather been alleged that he was stabbed by his colleague dancehall artiste, Bright Ellis known in music circles as ‘Shadow’.



What started on social media became physical on Sunday at Victoria Park around 3:00pm when the fans of ‘Shadow’ met that of ‘Unruly Crank’ and were attacking themselves verbally over who is the best Cape Coast Dancehall artiste.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the argument turned into a physical fight during which ‘Unruly Crank’ allegedly pulled out a cutlass but was snatched by ‘Shadow’ and stabbed him on his neck, and fled after committing the crime. He has not been found till now.

Central Regional Police deputy PRO, Sgt. Evans Entie in an interview confirmed the incident adding that the deceased was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival



The suspect who also sustained a cut on his left hand, made a report at the station against the deceased and was issued with a Police Medical report form to attend hospital for treatment but was later arrested at Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and detained.



The body has been deposited at the Bakaano mortuary for autopsy while police have launched investigations into the matter.

