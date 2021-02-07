Top Stories

Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val's day experience with "Goose Bumps"

It's the best love song for this year's Valentine's Day.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val's day experience with "Goose Bumps"
Photo Credit: Rootikal Swagger /Facebook

3Tymz Vibration versatile artiste, Rootikal Swagger has released first video for his second new song to start the year, titled ‘Goose Bumps.’

The video was directed by Cosmic Pictures and the song is produced by Carpass Nsenku. ‘Goose Bumps’ is themed on making one’s lover feels loved and how sweet it is.

In the song, Rootikal Swagger confesses how his lover gives him goose bumps anytime he is with her.

He laces well refreshing lyrics which makes ‘Goose Bumps’ a best love song for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

