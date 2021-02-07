Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val’s day experience with “Goose Bumps”

3Tymz Vibration versatile artiste, Rootikal Swagger has released first video for his second new song to start the year, titled ‘Goose Bumps.’

The video was directed by Cosmic Pictures and the song is produced by Carpass Nsenku. ‘Goose Bumps’ is themed on making one’s lover feels loved and how sweet it is.

In the song, Rootikal Swagger confesses how his lover gives him goose bumps anytime he is with her.

He laces well refreshing lyrics which makes ‘Goose Bumps’ a best love song for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!