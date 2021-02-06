Revealed! How Shatta Wale got featured on Black Beach

The past days have been littered with speculations and name droppings of how Dancehall artist Shatta Wale got his music featured on the Spanish movie Black Beach.

In the ensuing uncertainty; Chris Koney, a business representative of Shatta Wale, has come out with a detailed post to state how the deal was struck.

Full post

I take this opportunity to express gratitude to the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Alicia Rico Pérez del Pulgar, for always getting me involved in very important projects.

In September 2018, I was invited to witness the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Ghana and Casa Africa Consortium.

This led to the hosting of the 10th edition of Vis – a – Vis in Ghana in 2019.

Also in the same month, I witnessed the signing of another agreement between Ghana’s Ministry of Business Development, the University of Ghana and INCYDE Foundation, a Spanish institution dedicated to the promotion and training of entrepreneurs.

There were some other important personalities of global prominence I met through my association with Her Excellency and the Embassy.

In early May 2019, Her Excellency shared with me a press dossier of a film to be shot in Ghana, titled Blackbeach. As usual, I will revert with areas I could be involved and the level of support.

This led to my engagement with members of the team and a discussion of getting on board the biggest Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, on the project.

I was put in touch with Valeria Rodríguez, the Production Manager of a film who will later requested for collaboration to get Shatta on the project. Guess what had necessitated this?

“Esteban Crespo, the director of the film, as soon as he heard the song “My level” fell in love with it and will be delighted to include it in his film.

Esteban Crespo, is an Oscar Nominee for his short film “Aquel no era yo” (“That wasn’t me”), short which won more than 90 national and international awards”, part of her email read!

Then the team proposed a package to use 3 of Shatta Wale’s songs in the movie which we agreed to. And today, we are here flying high the Ghana flag.

Thank you to Her Excellency and to 1 Don Charles Nii Armah Mensah, you exemplify the saying “Who Jah Bless, No Man Curse”. Keep Pushing!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!