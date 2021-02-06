KFT to release a ‘Heart Break’ story on Val’s Day

KFT (Kwasi Ofosu) has finally announced the release of his Heart Break Story EP, after going through emotional abuse in a toxic relationship he finally built up the courage to set an official date aimed for Valentine’s Day.

The 5- track EP talks about his personal relationship, the ups and downs and how it has perfected him to be who he is now.

All songs come with different genres, and each song is an episode of his “Heart Break Story; As he sends out an emotional message to the world pertaining to his ex and the challenges he faced in the relationship, the drama the cheating, intense arguments, the emotional distress, and mental trauma, he recognized his worth and has spilled it throughout this project.

As much of a talented songwriter, rapper, singer, and producer as he is, KFT mixed and mastered all 5 songs on the EP, a project he’s giving from the heart. The anticipated EP is believed to break waves in the industry!

The EP is set to be made available to the public on Valentine’s Day February 14th

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!