Top Stories

DredW taps Yaa Pono & Talaat Yarky for love song; Mariama

The trio look to build some chemistry for future songs

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
DredW taps Yaa Pono & Talaat Yarky for love song; Mariama
DredW taps Yaa Pono & Talaat Yarky for love song; Mariama Photo Credit: DredW

Ghanaian music producer and DJ, DredW, drops another 2 minutes 38 second song titled ‘Mariama’ featuring multi-hitmaker, Yaa Pono and Afro Dancehall sensation, Talaat Yarky.

The trio look to build some chemistry for future songs after the success of the ‘Mariama’ and fans can anticipate. Stream here.

On this mid-tempo Afrobeat record, Yaa Pono delivers with his pleasing textured voice, backed by sweet saxophone melodies that make you want to enjoy those intimate moments with that special one. 

‘’This song is a vibe with a soothing beat that allows Yaa Pono to flex his singing and writing skills. Talaat Yarky delivered nice lyrics to make this jam packed. I definitely did a good job with the beat, making this song an ideal one for every mood’’, expressed DredW.

‘Mariama’ is a single taken off DredW’s forthcoming EP which will definitely cement his status as one of the finest and hardworking Ghanaian producers.

DredW - Mariama.jpg

Support this talent by streaming and sharing ‘Mariama’ with your friends and loved ones.

Instagram: playdredw Twitter: @playdredw Facebook: DredW

IMG008.jpg

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th December 2020
Accra by 21 Kelly, Rich Kent & Talaat Yarky

Video: Accra by 21 Kelly, Rich Kent & Talaat Yarky

3rd December 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th November 2020
Vanessa by FRD feat. DJ Bookson & Talaat Yarky

Audio: Vanessa by FRD feat. DJ Bookson & Talaat Yarky

23rd November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker