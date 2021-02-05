Yaw Berma serves new visuals for an old classic; Nipa

Released back in 2018, visuals for Yaw Berma’s ‘Nipa’ has surfaced today and fans can only enjoy than wonder why as it inspires nostalgia.

Directed by StudioXtra, the video is set in motion with a very convenient prelude that has a finger file through a car’s radio for stations.

It stops on one with a local adage which translates; ‘’Never put in your heart that you’re going to please everyone. Then it makes you a liar, you are not truthful to yourself. Put it in your mind’’.

Yaw Berma is seen next walking into a studio, ready to devour the Possigee production. Over 4 minutes in length, video’s minimalist approach makes it easy to focus of the songs weighty lyrics which is a plus.

StudioXtra’s use of greyscale, coupled with varying angles also makes the experience an epic one.

Instagram: yawbermagh Twitter: @yawbermagh Facebook: Yaw Berma GH

