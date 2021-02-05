Top Stories

Ofori Amponsah returns to the pulpit! Prophesies at Abbeam Danso's Let's Worship event

Ofori Amponsah returns to the pulpit! Prophesies at Abbeam Danso’s Let’s Worship event
Photo Credit: Ofori Amponsah /Facebook

Ace Highlife act, Ofori Amponsah has gone viral once again after returning to God and even prophesying at Abbeam Danso’s Let’s Worship event.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Mr All 4 Real is seen prophesying and praying for some guests present at Let’s Worship programme organized by Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, founder of God’s Solution Centre [GSC] in Kasoa.

The three guests who the musician-turned-pastor prophesied to confirm all the prophesies were true.

It is obvious Ofori Amponsah’s return to the pulpit is for good since many believed the call of God is upon him.

In one of the videos, Ofori is heard pleading with the congregants to pray for him for God to elevate him from the level he is to a higher level in his prophetic ministry.

His surprising return to do secular music attracted a myriad of backlash from fans but the musician is optimistic that nothing will stop him from delivering prophetic messages from God.

The Highlife artiste will on Sunday, February 7 minister again at Let’s Worship programme.

ABOUT LET’S WORSHIP EVENT

Rev Dr. Abbeam Danso who is well noted as a great worshipper and singer is leading the end-time revival of worship geared at turning the youth towards Christ.

Rev Abbeam recently set a pace in which a lot of secular artistes were seen in deep worship ministration. KiDi, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, Kuami Eugene, Qwaachi among others have been part of this movement.

The movement dubbed ‘Let’s Worship’ happens every Sunday 5 pm – 8 pm at God’s Solution Centre at Kasoa and it features notable Gospel and Secular artistes.

