Empress Gifty bags first brand Influencer deal for the year!

Empress Gifty has commenced her year by achieving another milestone as she has been announced as the official brand ambassador for DEDE’S Classic – a world class luxury brand.

This feat adds up to the tall list of other brand ambassadorial deals that the renowned songstress has signed over the years.

She still stands as Ghana’s Gospel musician with the most brand endorsement deals.

On the 4th of February 2021 the dynamic minstrel signed a one-year endorsement deal with DEDE’S classic, a world class luxury brand located at east Legon and Achimota kingsby respectively.

Congratulations to Empress and we entreat all Empress nation members to keep supporting the brand and be expectant of more surprises.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!