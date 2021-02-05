Top Stories

Empress Gifty bags first brand Influencer deal for the year!

She still stands as Ghana's Gospel act with the most brand endorsement deals

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 mins ago
Empress Gifty bags first brand Influencer deal for the year!
Empress Gifty bags first brand Influencer deal for the year! Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Empress Gifty has commenced her year by achieving another milestone as she has been announced as the official brand ambassador for DEDE’S Classic – a world class luxury brand.

This feat adds up to the tall list of other brand ambassadorial deals that the renowned songstress has signed over the years.

She still stands as Ghana’s Gospel musician with the most brand endorsement deals.

On the 4th of February 2021 the dynamic minstrel signed a one-year endorsement deal with DEDE’S classic, a world class luxury brand located at east Legon and Achimota kingsby respectively.

Congratulations to Empress and we entreat all Empress nation members to keep supporting the brand and be expectant of more surprises.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Don't judge us; I once shared stages with an anointed yet drunk Gospel act - Akwaboah

Don’t judge us; I once shared stages with an anointed yet drunk Gospel act – Akwaboah

7 days ago
Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

1 week ago
Petition for diversity and balance on VGMA Board & Nominations

Petition for diversity and balance on VGMA Board & Nominations

1 week ago
Signed! KiDi secures game changing partnership

Signed! KiDi secures game-changing partnership

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker