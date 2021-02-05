Top Stories

Aseda! KobbySalm sanctifies the drill scene with Belac360, Joe Kay & P.O Godson

It's Kumerica for Christ! Feed your eyes with dope visuals from Africa’s Christian Rap King

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Aseda! KobbySalm sanctifies the drill scene with Belac360, Joe Kay & P.O Godson
Aseda! KobbySalm sanctifies the drill scene with Belac360, Joe Kay & P.O Godson Photo Credit: KobbySalm

By far one of the leading urban Gospel acts, KobbySalm has released his first single of the year titled “Aseda” featuring three of Urban Gospel’s fast rising christian rappers – Belac360, Joe Kay and P.O Godson. 

The song which sits on an amazing drill beat by Vacs seeks to appreciate God for his goodness over the years.
‘Aseda’ which means Thanksgiving in Twi, talks about how grateful KobbySalm is to God for the gift of life.

After a successful and spot on year (2020), the award winning artist is simply showing appreciation to God for the success of his High School Tours, Album Listening Session, Album Release and The ITMOC Album Concert.

Undoubtedly, this collaboration seeks to lead patrons in giving thanks to God in an urban way as headlined by Africa’s Christian Rap King,

It’s available now on Audiomack and on all other preferred music stores

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Don't judge us; I once shared stages with an anointed yet drunk Gospel act - Akwaboah

Don’t judge us; I once shared stages with an anointed yet drunk Gospel act – Akwaboah

7 days ago
Aseda by Mabel Okyere feat. Ernest Opoku

Video: Aseda by Mabel Okyere feat. Ernest Opoku

1 week ago
Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

1 week ago
Petition for diversity and balance on VGMA Board & Nominations

Petition for diversity and balance on VGMA Board & Nominations

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker