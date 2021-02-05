Aseda! KobbySalm sanctifies the drill scene with Belac360, Joe Kay & P.O Godson

By far one of the leading urban Gospel acts, KobbySalm has released his first single of the year titled “Aseda” featuring three of Urban Gospel’s fast rising christian rappers – Belac360, Joe Kay and P.O Godson.

The song which sits on an amazing drill beat by Vacs seeks to appreciate God for his goodness over the years.

‘Aseda’ which means Thanksgiving in Twi, talks about how grateful KobbySalm is to God for the gift of life.

After a successful and spot on year (2020), the award winning artist is simply showing appreciation to God for the success of his High School Tours, Album Listening Session, Album Release and The ITMOC Album Concert.

Undoubtedly, this collaboration seeks to lead patrons in giving thanks to God in an urban way as headlined by Africa’s Christian Rap King,

It’s available now on Audiomack and on all other preferred music stores

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!