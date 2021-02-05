Top Stories

Amerado caves in on Cecilia Marfo, Joyce Blessing, Shatta Wale, others on Yeete Nsem ep. 31

Others include Asiedu Nketiah, Mensa Otabil, Mark Okraku-Mantey and Ajagurajah.

Following the successful release of 30 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops the 31st episode of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Cecilia Marfo – Joyce Blessing & Shatta Wale – Aisha Modi brouhaha, Asiedu Nketiah, Mensa Otabil, Mark Okraku-Mantey and Ajagurajah.

