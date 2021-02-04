Mzbel’s artiste Heartman allegedly spotted in a ‘TroTro’

Heartman, who is currently signed to Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel’s BelJam Records has been spotted in a commercial public bus locally known as ‘Trotro’.

In a video making waves on social media, the ‘For You’ singer is seen comfortably relaxing in the bus.

The video has however caught the attention of Mzbel who says the said guy in the bus is not Heartman per the speculations.

She further issued a disclaimer stating it wasn’t her artiste in the video.

One will say how can a controversial person like Mzbel’s artist be seen in a ‘trotro’ considering the fact that he recently released an expensive video for his official first single tagged ‘For You’.

The video has since been receiving massive airplay on various radio and television stations across the nation.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!