Mzbel's artiste Heartman allegedly spotted in a 'TroTro'

Sika No Ahye anaa? Find out in his debut music video - For You.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Mzbel's artiste Heartman allegedly spotted in a TroTro
Mzbel's artiste Heartman allegedly spotted in a TroTro Photo Credit: Heartman

Heartman, who is currently signed to Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel’s BelJam Records has been spotted in a commercial public bus locally known as ‘Trotro’.

In a video making waves on social media, the ‘For You’ singer is seen comfortably relaxing in the bus.

The video has however caught the attention of Mzbel who says the said guy in the bus is not Heartman per the speculations.

She further issued a disclaimer stating it wasn’t her artiste in the video.

One will say how can a controversial person like Mzbel’s artist be seen in a ‘trotro’ considering the fact that he recently released an expensive video for his official first single tagged ‘For You’.

The video has since been receiving massive airplay on various radio and television stations across the nation.

