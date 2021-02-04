Let the accolades begin! Two of Shatta Wale’s hit singles featured on Netflix!

Dancehall’s very own, Shatta Wale has topped up his exploits with two of his monster hit singles represented in a Netflix film by a Spanish movie producer.

Shatta’s Ayoo and My Level featured in the soundtrack of Black Beach, a thriller released on streaming platform, Netflix, Wednesday, February 3.

Black Beach is an adventurous tale of a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to dive deep into his past after he agrees to negotiate a deal with an old friend now turned kidnapper.

The songs are heard running in the background of a club scene, with the people singing along.

As the mood in the scene charged up, the DJ switched to My Level, which excited those on the dancefloor of the club.

This adds to the many international recognitions Shatta Wale has enjoyed since the release of his collaboration with American idol, Beyoncé, Shatta Wale.

