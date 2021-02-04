Top Stories

Let the accolades begin! Two of Shatta Wale’s hit singles featured on Netflix!

It seems Beyonce's 'Already' was just the beginning!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Let the accolades begin! Two of Shatta Wale's hit singles featured on Netflix!
Let the accolades begin! Two of Shatta Wale's hit singles featured on Netflix!

Dancehall’s very own, Shatta Wale has topped up his exploits with two of his monster hit singles represented in a Netflix film by a Spanish movie producer.

Shatta’s Ayoo and My Level featured in the soundtrack of Black Beach, a thriller released on streaming platform, Netflix, Wednesday, February 3.

Black Beach is an adventurous tale of a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to dive deep into his past after he agrees to negotiate a deal with an old friend now turned kidnapper.

The songs are heard running in the background of a club scene, with the people singing along.

As the mood in the scene charged up, the DJ switched to My Level, which excited those on the dancefloor of the club.

This adds to the many international recognitions Shatta Wale has enjoyed since the release of his collaboration with American idol, Beyoncé, Shatta Wale.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

1 week ago
Petition for diversity and balance on VGMA Board & Nominations

Petition for diversity and balance on VGMA Board & Nominations

1 week ago
Signed! KiDi secures game changing partnership

Signed! KiDi secures game-changing partnership

1 week ago
How Shatta Wale escaped prison cells & landed in the sea!

How Shatta Wale escaped prison cells & landed in the sea!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker