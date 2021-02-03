Amaarae named Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising artist!

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Ama Serwah Genfi aka Amaarae has been announced by Apple Music as the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program.

‘’It’s amazing to be selected by Apple Music as their Africa Rising artist. The love and support the album has received from the Apple Music family has been incredible to say the least. I am truly honoured and can’t wait to share this milestone with my Angel Army, who I know, will be just as elated as I am. I look forward to a successful campaign!’’.

Raised between Ghana, Georgia and New Jersey, Amaarae’s cross-cultural experience is the driving force behind her deeply experimental ethos and emotive writing style, with her West African heritage at the core of the music she makes.

After dropping her scene-changing, self-released EP, ‘’Passionfruit Summers’’ (2017), Amaarae capitalised on her burgeoning success with the rip-roaring ‘Spend Some k Hutt’ which featured Wande Coal and the sleeper hit ‘Like It’, that established her as a social media trendsetter.

Her recently released 14-track debut album, ‘’THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW’’ draws on a myriad of genres from Afro-fusion to Pop-punk to progressive house to neo-R&B and garnered global recognition from publications like Pitchfork, The Guardian, The New Yorker and CLASH Magazine because of its unique vision.

The latest music from Amaarae, along with the next generation of African superstars is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising playlist.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars.

Africa Rising will see Apple Music select six artists every year who will each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including the new Apple Music 1 radio station. Previous Africa Rising artists are Omah Lay, Manu WorldStar and Tems.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world.

Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host, Cuppy which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Sho Madjozi, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Adekunle Gold and Master KG.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afro-popstar, Rema as one of its 2020 Up Next artists, following the addition of Burna Boy to the roster in 2019 and Mr Eazi back in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.

