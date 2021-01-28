King Paluta taps Sheriff Keita for celebratory jam on his ‘Birthday’

Africans best lyricist ever, King Paluta has finally quenched the musical thirst of his fans and loved ones with his song Birthday as he celebrates his birthday today and it features Sheriff Keita.

Earlier on today, the lyrical monster posted on his social media platforms to alert fans of the new release. Wishing himself a great new year, King Paluta dishes out a great new song for fans and lovers all around the globe.

Birthday as the title of the song indicates, its surely made to mark a whole happy new year and pray for more success and better things ahead.

He employs Sheriff Keita on this one and they made magic together. Both King Paluta and Sheriff Keita never made a dull move on the song.

I entreat you to some good music as your ears are never going to be disappointed.

Enjoy the song as produced by EM Beat

