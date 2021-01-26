Stonebwoy serves crisp ‘Motion’ picture for Jahmiel assisted tune

Stonebwoy has released visuals for his hit single “Motion” featuring Jamaican musician Jahmiel off his ReggaeVille award-winning Anloga Junction album.

Anloga Junction is Stonebwoy’s fourth studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 album Epistles of Mama and it has earned the album of the year spot with Anloga Junction on authoritative reggae platform; Reggaeville.

The voting panel included 22 people from TeamReggaeville plus a few guests: Mattia (Warrior Sound International, Germany), Robbo Ranx (Robbo Ranx Radio, UK), Fabi Benz (Germany), Carter van Pelt (USA), Shotta Paul (Jugglerz, Germany), Lukie Wyniger (SRF 3 Radio, Switzerland), Shrik Kotecha (DJ 745, UK) and MC Allgi (Sentinel Sound, Germany). (Source: Reggaeville).

30 people submitted their favorite releases of 2020, a total of 160 different releases. 56 of these entries made it to the public voting. We received 4500 votes from 1.500 registered users during the 9th annual Reggaeville Poll. All users had to choose their favourite three releases of 2020. Here are the top 5:

1. Stonebwoy – Anloga Junction

2. Protoje – In Search of Lost Time

3. Lila Iké – The ExPerience EP

4. Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020

5. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live at the Rainbow 1977

Stonebwoy's Anloga Junction album has been voted Album Of The Year 2020 after competing against 160 albums across the globe. Stonebwoy's album came tops followed by albums from Protoje, Lila Ike, Buju Banton and Bob Marley respectively to make the top 5#AnlogaJunctionAlbum 🇬🇭🚀 pic.twitter.com/ihJL1eDxjh — StonebwoyUpdates (@StonebwoyUpdts) January 24, 2021

In 2017, Stonebwoy’s Epistles Of Mama came close to being voted album of the year but he was beaten by Chronixx with his Grammy-nominated Chronology.

The 15-track album boasts features from Nasty C, Zlatan, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Kojo Antwi and more. It was released in April 2020 launched one of his biggest and most innovative albums in the country.

This work of art debuted on US Billboard charts at no #19 for his single Nominate which features Keri Hilson. It also received media coverage globally with notable traction in the US, UK, and France.

