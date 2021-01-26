Top Stories

‘Oshidaa’ is a song I had after I cried to God for a solution to my problems – Ruth Adjei

She's a Telecom Engineer Officer & has done backups for Joe Mettle, Gifty Osei, Ceccy Twum, among others.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Ruth Adjei serves classic visuals for trending tune; Oshidaa
Ruth Adjei serves classic visuals for trending tune; Oshidaa Photo Credit: Ruth Adjei/Facebook

Sensational gospel music minstrel, Ruth Adjei, also known as Rufet has released another soul-touching tune in 2021 that is set to stir up Thanksgiving and it’s dubbed; Oshidaa

The songwriter and gospel music artiste has dropped a new song titled ‘Oshidaa’ which simply means ‘Your Thanks’ in the Ghanaian local Ga dialect.

The song happens to be the first track on the second album titled ‘The Mercy Seat’ which was released in November 2019.

The gospel sensation speaking to the media about how she titled the song said she “faced a very critical situation for a very long time” of which she prayed consistently but wasn’t getting answers. “So one night around midnight, I woke up very sad in my Spirit and decided to cry to the Lord for a solution to that peculiar problem.”

She said after praying for about two hours, she had a dream and saw herself seated very sad on a stone, and later saw a hand from the clouds. and the hand from the clouds began to “wipe her tears and told me never to weep again for my prayers were answered.

To the glory of God, Indeed instantly, when I woke up I got a permanent solution to that problem. After which the song began to ring in my Spirit .”

Before Ruth Adjei launched her first album, ‘Mercy Seat’, Liquid Prayers in 2014, the Telecom Engineer Officer had had the privilege of backing a number of artists such as Joe Mettle, Hannah Marfo, Gifty Osei, Francis Adjei, Ceccy Twum, and SP Kofi Sarpong.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Minister OJ Live In London as he readies for maiden virtual concert on January 29

Minister OJ Live In London as he readies for maiden virtual concert on January 29

5 days ago
Madi! Patapaa features Queen Peezy on her first ever track

Madi! Patapaa features Queen Peezy on her first ever track

5 days ago
Quamina MP drops new 'Bongo' EP this Friday in honor of late dad

Quamina MP drops new ‘Bongo’ EP this Friday in honor of late dad

5 days ago
Okomfour Kwadee makes solid comeback with viral video after rehabilitation

Okomfour Kwadee makes solid comeback with viral video after rehabilitation

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker